Spanish Reports Claim Real Madrid Will Try to Use Gareth Bale in Swap Deal for Premier League Stars

Audacious reports from Spain have claimed that Real Madrid will try to use Gareth Bale in a swap deal, as they attempt to land either Tottenham's Christian Eriksen or Liverpool's Mohamed Salah this summer.

Madrid have endured a tough season so far, after falling 14 points behind runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona, and widespread reports are now claiming the club are set to clear out some unwanted stars in order to get some new faces into the team during a summer revamp.

One report from Spanish rumours outlet Don Balon has claimed Madrid will try to offload Bale - who has made just 15 league appearances this season - in exchange for Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Egyptian has been on scintillating form in his debut season at Anfield - scoring an astonishing 23 goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season - and has been tipped by many to win the prestigious PFA Player of the Year award this season.

His form provides no surprise in the surge of interest shown from Europe's top clubs, and Real may hope to use Bale as a bargaining tool - who would provide the Reds with a 'like for like' replacement in the attacking third - to bring the 25-year-old to Spain.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Despite the dominant form Salah has shown this season, further reports have claimed that it may in fact be another Premier League star Madrid will look to target with Bale used as a deal sweetener.

A report from Diario Gol (via Team Talk) has stated that club president Florentino Perez would prefer a move for Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane. The striker has reportedly been placed at the top of Perez' summer transfer target list after another stellar season, recently scoring his 100th career Premier League goal at the age of just 24.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The deal would involve Bale returning to the club Madrid originally bought him from, although a potential stumbling block in the deal may prevent it from happening. A number of clubs have shown interest in bale in recent years, and non more so than Manchester United.

The report goes on to claim that Bale would supposedly prefer a move to Old Trafford to join up with Jose Mourinho however with Kane the prime target for Madrid, Perez will be hoping to get the Englishman at a bargained price with the inclusion of the out-of-favour Bale included in the deal.