Under Fire West Brom Boss Alan Pardew Faces One Final Chance Against Watford as Board Lose Patience

The future of West Brom manager Alan Pardew is reportedly balancing on the result of next weekend. The Baggies take on Watford at Vicarage Road, and anything other than a win could result in the former Crystal Palace boss being sacked only 13 weeks after taking on the job.

Pardew arrived at the Hawthorns back in November following the dismissal of Tony Pulis. While the early stages of his tenure seemed to create a slight difference within the squad, Pardew hasn't had enough of an impact as would've been planned, and the 56-year-old now sees his team reside at the bottom of the Premier League.

And now, according to the Telegraph, the hierarchy within the club have had enough. Both the board and owner Guochuan Lai are becoming fed up with Pardew's efforts, and are believed to be prepared to fire the manager if West Brom lose to Watford on Saturday - despite a lack of credible replacements.

The likes of Mark Hughes and Slaven Bilic aren't even being considered by the Baggies, whereas there is little belief that former Watford boss Marco Silva would fancy a stint in the Midlands.

There have been murmurs of a return for former boss Gary Megson - though his difficult relationship with chief executive Mark Jenkins from his previous stint would mean that he's unlikely to be employed on a short term basis.





As things stand, following this weekend's defeat to Hudersfield, Albion are now six points adrift from 19th placed Stoke City. With only ten matches left of the Premier League season, the Baggies are in desperate need of an upturn in form as soon as possible.



