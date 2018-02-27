Atletico President Says Arsenal Target Jan Oblak Has Signed New Deal With Rojiblancos

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has hinted that goalkeeper Jan Oblak has already signed a new contract with the club.

Cerezo, speaking to Radio MARCA while celebrating his 74th birthday, suggested that a fresh deal could be in place for the talented number one:

"I think it's renewed, in case you did not know it," he said of the player's contract, albeit without indication over whether he meant a new deal or the last one which was signed in 2016.

Oblak, who has been at Atletico since 2014, is understood to be a target for Arsenal, who have reportedly eyed him as a potential replacement for Petr Cech.

The former Chelsea keeper hasn't been at his best for some time now, and fans have been giving him a bit of stick as a result. The club could be looking to get a fresher pair of gloves in between the sticks quite soon, and while Oblak has been linked, ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno doesn't reckon he'll leave Atletico.

“It will be someone maybe but it’s not going to be Jan Oblak,” Moreno said earlier this month.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Only Jan Oblak (91.9%) has a better save success rate than Ter Stegen (85.7%) in Europe's top 5 leagues this season@BenMcAleer1 highlights the German's importance ahead of Barcelona's meeting with Chelsea on Tuesday night https://t.co/QJ7VOFgK3m — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 19, 2018

“I think he has become a very important part of Atletico Madrid. He’s very well identified with Atletico Madrid as a club.





“I think Oblak stays at Atletico Madrid.”

The 25-year-old Slovenian has become one of the best shot-stoppers in European football over the last few years, and Atletico are under no obligations to sell at the moment. But it will be interesting to see what unfolds, if anything.