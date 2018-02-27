Barcelona Join Man Utd in Hunt to Sign Tottenham Star as Contract Saga Rumbles On

Barcelona could face a battle with Manchester United in the summer to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, the Independent have reported.

The Catalan club are said to be monitoring the availability of the Belgian centre-back with a view to a "serious bid".

Alderweireld's contract runs out in 2020 but he has a clause that will allow him to leave for £25m in summer 2019 if no new deal is agreed.

There has been a breakdown in negotiations between the club and the player, however, leaving his future in increasing doubt.

The 28-year-old is reportedly demanding a salary that Tottenham do not wish to pay. Sources close to the player have revealed that his representatives see Virgil van Dijk's £180,000-a-week deal at Liverpool as a new baseline for defenders.

Barcelona are aware of this impasse in negotiations and are reportedly willing to make a bid in the summer should no contract be signed.

United, meanwhile, are also interested in the former Atletico Madrid man, but are believed to be reluctant to negotiate with Daniel Levy after difficult dealings in the past.

Asked about the speculation surrounding Alderweireld last week, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "I am not involved in [contract] negotiations.

"I never talk about rumours, what the media say or what happens around the club. It's not my job. I cannot say anything about that."