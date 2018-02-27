Bayern Munich Coach Heynckes Heaps Praise on Thomas Müller & Claims There Is No One Else Like Him

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes is full of praise for Thomas Muller. The German star has played his whole professional career for the Bundesliga side and Heynckes claims that there is not another player like Muller in Europe, reports Sport Bild.

"Thomas is not only an exciting player, he is a captain, he is a popular figure, on and off the pitch.

"I would never exclude Thomas Müller or question it - this type of player does not exist in the whole of Europe," Heynckes said.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

The 28-year-old midfielder is vice captain at Munich and has shown his leadership qualities when stepping up in the absence of club captain Manuel Neuer.

"Thomas has a voice in the team. And he also leads by example. Thomas Müller is a piece of Bayern Munich, he is not only a leader, but also a celebrated figure in this area," said the German manager.

"This is his home, the club is his club. I can never imagine that Thomas Müller would leave Bayern," he continued.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

When Heynckes took over at the Bundesliga giants last year, it was his fourth time in charge of the German side. The 72-year-old was head coach at the Allianz Arena when Bayern Munich won the triple in the 2012/13 season. And he has now compared his current side, that are currently on their way to a sixth consecutive league title, to that triple winning team.

"I think that we now have a squad that is substantially better than 2012/13, offers more alternatives," he claimed.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The German coach does admit that although he sees this side as more advanced than his 2012/13 squad, the competition has also risen and therefore he cannot say that they will win the Champions League this year.

"The competition is much, much stronger than it was then. There are five English teams alone, which together have perhaps invested three billion euros in recent years," explained Heynckes.

