Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are set to rival Arsenal this summer to sign Bordeaux starlet Malcom, according to the Mirror.

The 21-year-old has been heavily courted by the Gunners over the past couple of months as Arsene Wenger looked to revamp his squad in January, after the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and departures of Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud.

Now however, the Premier League side look to have competition in the shape of Dortmund, who have £60m burning a hole in their pockets following the sale of Aubameyang to the Emirates Stadium a month ago, identifying Malcom as a key transfer target this summer.

It's not only Dortmund and Arsenal who are interested in the former Corinthians man, as fellow European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Tottenham are also keen on the Brazilian reports the Sun.

Malcom has been in impressive form for the French side this season, scoring eight goals and providing a further six assists in Ligue 1 so far.

With all the interst surrounding the winger, it looks certain that Malcom will indeed leave Bordeaux at the end of this season based on his comments over the past month.

The Brazilian U23 international has said: "Yes, there was a promise that I will be negotiating in June. I will choose the team, and Bordeaux will let me go. I already said that I would have liked to leave this winter to meet new challenges.

"But I must also remember that Bordeaux helped me a lot. I have given my word to Bordeaux that I will continue (with the club) to be able to have more time to choose my future club. These next three or four months will make a big difference."