Real Madrid heads to Barcelona on Tuesday for a La Liga match against Espanyol.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be rested for the second straight away game as Los Blancos find themselves in the midst of a busy stretch. Ronaldo had two goals in a 4–0 win over Alaves on Saturday. Real Madrid plays Getafe this coming Saturday before facing PSG in the second round of their Champions League round of 16 matchup. Toni Kroos, Marcelo and Luka Modric will also miss out with respective injuries.

Real is currently third in La Liga, solidly in position to qualify for the Champions League again but well behind league-leading Barcelona.

Espanyol is 15th in the league, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

How to watch

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.