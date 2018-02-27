Ex-Arsenal Hero Ray Parlour Believes Signing Harry Maguire Would be 'Perfect' for Former Club

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour thinks Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire would be 'perfect' for the Gunners.

The North London side have been heavily criticised over the past couple of days following their lacklustre display in their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Seemingly off the pace in the race for a top four finish, 10 points off fourth placed Tottenham, the Europa League is the only trophy Arsene Wenger's side could win in what has been a disappointing season for the club.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Looking towards next season, Parlour thinks that the club should now be looking to strengthen defensively in the summer following the attacking additions of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, citing Maguire as a realistic option for the club.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate (via the Daily Express), he said: "I look at the team and they are desperate for a centre-half.

"Harry Maguire would be perfect for them. He’s a good old fashioned centre-half who knows how to defend. Sometimes you have to look at characters more than how they play."

Maguire has been a revelation for the Foxes this season since his £17m move from Hull City in the summer.





The 24-year-old has played in every Premier League game for Leicester this season, scoring twice and providing three assists, while his defending and composure on the ball has earned him rave reviews.





Maguire has even earned three England caps this season due to his performances and could be a sought after centre-back over the course of the summer.