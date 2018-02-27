Get Out: Former Spurs Boss Tells Harry Kane He Needs to Quit Tottenham If He Wants to Win Trophies

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Andre villas-Boas has declared that England striker Harry Kane should leave the London side if he wants to know what it feels like to really reach glory.

Kane, now one of the deadliest strikers in all of Europe, has been a huge factor as it relates to the club's current status, yet they've failed to win anything as yet, with the forward's only silverware coming in the form of personal accolades - successive Golden Boots to be precise.

And Villas-Boas, who spent nearly a season-and-a-half in charge at White Hart Lane, has urged his former player to leave Tottenham if his aim is to win trophies.

“It depends on Harry and his ambitions for the future and how he sees his career going forward," the manager said at the Laureus World Sports Awards (H/T Goal).

“If he has a hunger for trophies and for notoriety he would have to leave Spurs, if he has no hunger for that, but [wants] recognition and stability, he would stay at Spurs.

“Spurs are in that breakout moment of becoming a great football team - the [new] stadium, infrastructure, training ground is there, the team is building up, very well managed.

“The trophy cabinet is still what is missing for this great club. That is in the end what footballers chase - glory, winning."

The Portuguese also went on to admit that he wasn't the right coach to fire the now-prolific striker to the peak of his powers.

"I wasn't the best coach for Harry Kane, this is really important to say," he explained. "In my time there we opted to give him a few options on loan that strangely enough didn't really go well for him so he kept coming back."