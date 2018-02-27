Jack Wilshere Risks the Wrath of Angry Arsenal Fans by Blaming Referee for Wembley Humiliation

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has taken to Instagram to vent his frustrations about how the Carabao Cup final played out - and he opted to partly blame referee Craig Pawson for the Gunners' shortcomings on the day.

Arsene Wenger's team were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Manchester City, allowing Pep Guardiola to scoop his first major trophy as Citizens boss, and the north Londoners have been heavily criticised for their gutless display, not least by Gary Neville - who branded them 'an absolute disgrace'.

One man who appeared to be trying more than his teammates, Wilshere took to social media on Monday to air his feelings about the game, and his words have not gone down well at all with the already infuriated Arsenal supporters.

He said: "Hard to put into words my emotions about yesterday. City are a good team and deserved to win. A lot of people have had their say on us and we have to accept criticism when we lose.

"That being said I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us yesterday. Whatever you say about the first goal, it is a foul. The second goal is offside. There should have been a second yellow in the first half. Yes this happens in football but it is still hard to accept.

"And people will say we are looking for excuses but these are facts. Anyway we need to respond, starting on Thursday.

"Thanks to all the Gooners for your support and trust me we feel the same but we need to stick together."

He may have displayed some fight on Sunday, but Wilshere is certainly playing a dangerous game with a fanbase who appear absolutely sick and tired of their underperforming team and manager.

