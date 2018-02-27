Leicester Boss Claude Puel Admits He Cannot Promise Premier League Winner Robert Huth Game Time

Leicester manager Claude Puel has admitted he cannot promise Robert Huth games, after the former Germany international returned from injury.

The ex-Chelsea and Middlesbrough defender, who won the Premier League with the Foxes in 2016, has returned from a spell on the touchline after having ankle surgery in the summer and is out of contract later this year.

However, Huth is now below Harry Maguire, Wes Morgan and Aleksandar Dragovic in the pecking order at Leicester, with Yohan Benalouane also an option for Puel, and the former Southampton boss says he can make no guarantees over potential matches for Huth.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“He is fit and has good attributes, but we have five strong centre backs for two places,” said Puel, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

“It’s difficult for some players to give them all the game time they want. It’s competition. Robert is an experienced player and he knows this.

“There is some frustration perhaps but he keeps a good attitude in training. He also gives good advice to young players. He’s also a man with a lot of humour. I like this.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“I’d like to give him some more game time, but it’s competition and we need to respect this. He’s a good professional.”





Puel also said Huth's future will be decided in the summer, with Leicester still eager to finish the season strongly after an up and down campaign.





After their 1-1 draw with Stoke, Leicester are a point behind Burnley and nine behind sixth placed Arsenal, and look unlikely to qualify for European football.