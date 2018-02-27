Liverpool and Arsenal Reportedly Join Man Utd in the Race to Sign Coveted Ligue 1 Star Jean Seri

Nice star Jean Michael Seri has emerged as a transfer target for both Liverpool and Arsenal, with Manchester United also keen on the midfielder.

The 26-year-old midfield dynamo is one of Europe's most coveted players of his position, and is available for £35m - the sum that would release him from his contract with the ninth-placed French club.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

United manager Jose Mourinho, as reported by the Sun, is understood to be keen on the player, with Marouane Fellaini likely to leave at the end of the season and Michael Carrick retiring.

Liverpool have supposedly entered the race to sign Seri, because it could be that Emre Can leaves the club this summer to join Juventus, a story that has been frequently reported over the past few months.

The Reds are to welcome RB Leipzig's Naby Keita ahead of next season, and could be a force to be reckoned with if they snapped up Seri to play alongside him.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Arsenal are also in the hunt for the former Pacos de Ferreira player, with Granit Xhaka still struggling to convince at the Emirates following his big money move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

Seri, who almost joined Barcelona last summer, is known for his all-action displays in midfield. The diminutive star scored seven times last season as Nice made the Europa League, but is primarily known for his passing abilities and strong footballing intelligence. By all accounts, who ever is able to sign him will have a real player on their hands.

