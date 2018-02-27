Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Insists He 'Will Not Rest Anybody' for Porto Second-Leg

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will not field a weakened team for next week's Champions League last-16 second-leg against Porto.

The Reds have a 5-0 lead after a superb display at the Stadio do Dragao and there is an expectation that key players will be rested with that in mind.

But Klopp is adamant that Liverpool cannot afford to make numerous changes, citing Arsenal's second-leg defeat against Ostersunds FK in the Europa League last week.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"Another week now for Newcastle, then Porto and United in one week," he said - quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "All the people before the Porto game will tell me, ‘Now you can rest him, him and him’.

"Arsenal for example, that’s so unfair. They were through in the tie and had a final on Sunday yet I only hear after the game things like, ‘wow that was embarrassing against a Swedish team’. But they are through in the tie and played a final on Sunday.

"That’s the situation. We play Man United, we will not rest anybody. We will play a strong side against Porto and a strong side against United."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Klopp admitted after Saturday's 4-1 win over West Ham that he could not explain to the likes of Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Dominic Solanke why there was no place in the side.

Despite his insistence, however, the Porto game is expected to be an opportunity to afford game time to players such as Danny Ings, Alberto Moreno and Adam Lallana.