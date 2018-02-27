Liverpool Restaurant to Give Away Free Food Every Time Mo Salah Scores for Reds

Mohammed Salah is fast becoming a legend amongst the Anfield faithful. Since his £35m summer move from Rome to Merseyside, the Egyptian international has scored 23 Premier League goals in 25 appearances, and is just one goal behind the league's top scorer Harry Kane.

Liverpool fans have already come up with their own imaginative chant to celebrate the excellency of their goalscoring forward and now a restaurant in the city has gone one further.

Mohamed Salah has already equaled Luis Suárez's best ever season for Liverpool.



It's February 😳#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/wnPz8XF8Qz — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) February 25, 2018

Bakchich restaurant on Williamson Square, opposite the Liverpool store, will be giving away Salah's - who is a regular at the venue - favourite food away for free every time he scores a goal for the Reds - as Bakchich owner Otto Mellouki revealed to the Liverpool Echo.





“Mo Salah’s favourite food is hummus falafel. It’s healthy Arabic cuisine. So from now until the end of the football season we will offer free mezze Hummus falafel for every goal Mo Salah scores for Liverpool.

“Hummus and falafel are the fuel of every Egyptian, it’s part of the Arabic diet - especially in the morning and it’s healthy, tasty and doesn’t break the bank.”

The owner also revealed the falafel recipe: ”We soak the chick peas and broad beans for 24 hours, then we boil until its soft then we blend with parsley coriander garlic.

“We mix it all well together and seasoned with salt pepper Cumin and finish off with sesame seeds. You can either fry as little balls or bake. It’s perfect as a snack or as a sandwich.

Since Mohamed Salah left for Fiorentina on 2nd February, 2015, he's scored more goals than every single footballer to play for Chelsea since that date. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) February 24, 2018

“In Bakchich Hummus there are chickpeas, garlic, tahini and olive oil season. We mix it until it’s smooth. It’s perfect as a dip and a lovely compliment with falafel or any other dish. It’s super food for super Mo Salah.”

To claim the free mezze hummus falafel, you have to share or retweet the fact that you're at the restaurant on social media. Also, since there is a limited amount of free food, it will be handed out on a first come first serve basis.