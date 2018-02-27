Liverpool Under-18 Star Confirms He Will Miss Remainder of Season With Serious Leg Injury

Liverpool Under-18 starlet Edvard Tagseth has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering from a serious stress injury between his knee and hamstring.

The 17-year-old has missed only two games for the side managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The Reds currently sit in second place in the Under-18 Premier League table, four points behind leaders Manchester United, but with a game in hand over their rivals.

Disappointing to hear Edvard Tagseth has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.



One of the best players for the #LFC U18s this season - Gerrard loves him - and no doubt would have moved up to the U23s like Adam Lewis, Curtis Jones etc. recently. pic.twitter.com/JfEwWNeqb3 — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) February 26, 2018

Speaking to the Norwegian Liverpool Official Supporters Club, the teenager confirmed that he would miss the rest of the season, saying: "The season is over. I will not be back in normal football training again before May 15th.

"It’s not a stress fracture, but the degree below it. I have to admit that it feels a bit heavy now. There will be a lot of strength training to improve the core muscles until May. It’s important that I do not start to hang my head because of this. I’m aiming to get stronger back next season."

Proud to be a Liverpool FC player!

Can't wait to get started⚽👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/M1PxLyxzQ2 — Edvard S. Tagseth (@Tagseth10) June 1, 2017

Tagseth signed a pre-contract arrangement with the Merseyside club back in 2014, before he officially joined in the summer.

The Norwegian midfielder began his playing career with local side Neset FK and first came to the attention of the Reds when he attended a three-day LFC International Academy Scandinavia course in Steinkjer, Norway back in 2011.





A number of other Premier League clubs were thought to be interested in the midfielder, including Manchester United and Merseyside rivals Everton, but the teenager instead opted to join Liverpool.



