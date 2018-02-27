Newcastle On-Loan Star Martin Dubravka Seeking Long Stay on Tyneside as Stopper Continues to Impress

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has expressed his desire to stay at Newcastle long-term. The Slovakian stopper is currently only on loan at St James' Park, from Czech side Sparta Prague, but is keen to sign a permanent deal after joining in January, reports Football Fancast.

Dubravka made his debut against Manchester United on February 11th where he put in a fine display between the sticks, as Newcastle beat the visitors 1-0. Dubravka then kept his place in goal last weekend as the North East side travelled to Bournemouth, and came away with a 2-2 draw.

It is thought that Newcastle will have the option to make Dubravka's loan deal permanent in the summer, and the Slovakian is keen for the deal to happen.

“I hope I’ll stay. It’s amazing here. Everybody in Slovakia knows about Newcastle; it’s a big name in my country," said the keeper, when speaking to The Guardian.

“I know many people talk about the top six in England but, in Slovakia, Newcastle’s one of the most famous clubs.

“Everyone wants to be a hero of a club like Newcastle but I have to take this step by step. If you think things are going to go well, then they won’t,” he continued.

The 29-year-old is determined to take his chance for The Magpies and he definitely made a statement with his debut performance.

“This has completely changed my life. Suddenly there are new possibilities," said the Sparta Prague man of his move to the Premier League.

And he is determined to help his new side secure a second season in England's top division.

"If I can see a striker three metres behind my defender, I’ll tell him. We need to know we’re all equal on the pitch. I don’t care if someone’s been here for five years, we have to fight together for the points,” stated Dubravka.

