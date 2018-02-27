Peter Stöger Criticises BVB Players for Failing to Capitalise on Possession During Augsburg Draw

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger has criticised his team for not making the most of their possession during their disappointing 1-1 draw against Augsburg on Monday night.

Dortmund took the lead early on through Marco Reus, and despite dominating the game they failed to add a second and were punished with just 15 minutes to go when Kevin Danso equalised for the visitors.

Speaking after the game, Stöger criticised his team for not making the most of their domination and stated that he was disappointed in the temperament that side showed, as quoted by the club's official website.

Kevin Danso stunned Signal Iduna Park as Augsburg grabbed a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund.#BVBFCA #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/osxZaVc8lh — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) February 26, 2018

"We started perfectly, and then we wanted to keep pushing and go for the second goal. Instead of doing that, we passed the ball around to and fro and kept things safe.





"We said at half time that we might as well have taken the goals down given the nature of the match. That is not we want.

"We gave warning beforehand that Augsburg would raise their game in the second half, and that it would not be enough to carry on doing what we had been. Then you're standing outside suffering as well, because what you're seeing is nothing like what you had hoped for in terms of temperament and drive.

Borussia Dortmund's fans stayed at home in protest tonight as 'just' 54,300 fans show up 👉 https://t.co/rwTT93tyAb pic.twitter.com/LBVciL8tRz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 26, 2018

(You may also be interested in Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg: Sloppy BVB Drop Valuable Points in Disappointing Home Draw)





"It is certainly disappointing in respect of the situation we are currently in. And then when it goes to 1-1, and you have the feeling for another 10 minutes that they will keep pushing for another goal, then the whole thing is totally beyond my understanding."

The draw means that Dortmund remain in second in the Bundesliga, just one point above third place Schalke 04. Up next is a tricky trip to face Champions League chasing RB Leipzig on Saturday, and after dropping two points against Augsburg die Schwarzgelben will be looking for nothing but a win at the weekend.