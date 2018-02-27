PSG Boss Insists Neymar Could Still Face Real Madrid Despite Metatarsal Injury

Brazil superstar Neymar could be fit enough to face Real Madrid after suffering a fissure to his fifth metatarsal over the weekend, according to Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery.

The former Barcelona attacker suffered said injury during PSG's clash with Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, and isn't expected to even be back this season, following reports of an impending surgery.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

Yet Emery has denied that such a decision has been reached by the club's medical staff, going on to state that the player still stands a slim chance of playing against Real when the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie rolls around on March 6.

"For Neymar there has been no decision to have an operation," Emery told French reporters.





"Neymar is the first to want to play every match, he's very focused on Real. I think there's a small chance that he'll be ready for the match."

BREAKING: Neymar could feature for PSG against Real Madrid in the Champions League in nine days after suffering what looks like a sprain, coach Unai Emery says.



Emery didn't seem as hopeful of a recovery as he was following Sunday's game, but he did go on to note that the club's doctors haven't made a decision over a potential season-ending operation just yet.

"Today, after analysing Neymar, it looks less likely than it did on Sunday that he'll be ready for this match," the manager added.

"Last night [Monday] the club issued an official statement: it said how the player was medically," added Emery.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

"Things [like operations] aren't decided like that.





"To make such an important decision you need tranquility and a bit of patience. Right now, I don't think you need anything else. There's a lot of information from outside, but the truth is what I told you, which is what the doctor told me."

PSG will need to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit to progress in Europe after losing at the Bernabeu earlier this month. But even with the advantage of being at home for the reverse bout, they'll still be faced with a huge hurdle if Neymar isn't able to play, which does appear the likeliest of outcomes at the moment.