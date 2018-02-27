PSG Superstar Neymar Chooses to Undergo Surgery After Breaking Metatarsal Against Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar is looking at a two-month spell on the sidelines after deciding to undergo surgery for the broken metatarsal he sustained against Marseille at the weekend.

The 25-year-old was crocked during his side's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over their opponents, and left the pitch on a stretcher and in tears.

The Brazilian is certain to miss the crucial return leg of the Champions League last 16 against Real Madrid after making the decision that will help his foot in the long run.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

As reported by Diario AS, surgeons will 'insert a metal plate to weld together his factured metatarsal' to give him the best possible chance of heading into the World Cup fully fit. The alternative was the rest up without surgery and then make an earlier return but play on pain-killing injections.

it is thought that the World Cup was the main influence in his decision to opt for surgery, with the player intent on playing a starring role in firing Brazil to glory in Russia.



Neymar decides to undergo surgery https://t.co/rVdbqW93yg he will miss the return leg against Real Madrid and will be sidelined for two months pic.twitter.com/4pPKyGsNKD — AS English (@English_AS) February 27, 2018

The one thing that is yet to be decided upon is when the player will have the operation - France or his his homeland.

As well as missing the Real Madrid game, Neymar will also miss the preparation matches for Brazil against Russia and Germany at the end of March, as he recuperates from the surgery.

