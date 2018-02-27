Report Claims Striker Is Still Struggling to Cope With His Failed January Move to Newcastle

Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen has claimed he's struggling to get over his failed January move to Newcastle United after being left 'disappointed'.

Jorgensen was valued at €20m by Feyenoord during the January transfer window and newcastle were keen to sign the striker. However when the Magpies failed to match the valuation, the deal fell through and the 27-year-old's dreams of playing in the Premier League were shattered.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

A report from Sport Witness has claimed he has been struggling to cope with the deal that never materialised is only highlighted with his recent performances for the current Eredivise holders. He hasn't scored since Christmas Eve and has seen his side drift 23 points behind the current league leaders PSV, and has come under very heavy criticism in recent weeks.





Dutch news outlet Soccer News were able to pick up some on air comments made by pundit Wim Kieft on Jorgensen's current form. They reported he said: “He is ultimately a pro with a current contract, it is disappointment, it may take some time, but it should continue as normal."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Whilst the striker claims his poor form is due to his personal issues with the deal not materialising, a dry spell of goals hasn't been a rarity for Jorgensen this season.





Before Newcastle ever came in for the striker, he scored once between August and November, and didn't score a single goal through the month of January when Newcastle actually made their bid towards the end of the transfer window.

Andy Astfalck/GettyImages

Therefore whilst the striker may insist his poor form is due to his head not being in the right place, other evidence would suggest he is actually going through a dry spell of goals which he has shown earlier in the season.





The Feyenoord fans will be hoping Jorgensen can get himself into a better mindset as the club will now try to close the gap on AZ Alkmaar in third place - who current occupy the final automatic European qualification place - and the striker will need to play a big role if they are to do so.