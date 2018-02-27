Rochdale Boss Keith Hill Playing Down the Occasion as His Team Visit Wembley for FA Cup Replay

Rochdale manager Keith Hill is not making a big deal about his team travelling to Wembley Stadium, and has insisted that he just sees it as another game.

The Dale face Tottenham at the National Stadium in an FA Cup 5th Round replay tomorrow, after they held Spurs to a 2-2 draw at Spotland.

🎟️ We can confirm that there will be over 5,000 Dale fans backing the lads at Wembley on Wednesday night. Thanks for your support! 👏 #RAFC pic.twitter.com/BJrYs0R8n4 — Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) February 27, 2018

"I'm looking forward to the game, not the trip," Hill said in his pre-match press conference (via the IBTimes). "It's not a day out. We are trying to do what would be an impossible task - play at Tottenham's home ground and win an FA Cup fixture, a replay. It is a very difficult task for Premier League sides, never mind ourselves.

"Is it a dream to play at Wembley? It is a dream to win at Wembley. You'd rather be playing at Wembley in a cup final. It just happens that it's Tottenham's home ground this season. Too much is made of the special occasion - we are playing Tottenham in a replay.

"If it was a play-off final that would be special. It could be special if you win. I don't draw too much relevance to it, personally. I just see it as a game. Cut out the sideshows and make sure we focus on trying to win a match."

The side who currently sit at the bottom of League 1, will be without at least five first team players due to them being either ineligible or injured, and Hill has confirmed that this will give a chance for some of the squad's younger players.

"We have got a reduced-sized squad because of the players who are on loan, ineligible, who have already played in the FA Cup, so we're back to our FA Cup squad which will involve Daniel Adshead and some of the youngsters, Aaron Morley and Gilly [Matty Gillam]."He said.

"Calvin Andrew won't make the trip, he's still not recovered from his [achilles] injury. That is a disappointment but we need him back fit, rather than partially fit so we're going to run with the same squad that faced Tottenham last week."

The winners of the tie will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City for a place in the Semi-Finals of the competition.