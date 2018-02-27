Striker Open to Extending His Time Away From Liverpool as He Searches for International Caps

Young Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi had admitted that he would be happy to stay at loan club Royal Excel Mouscron for longer in order to increase his playing time.

The 20-year-old has been on loan to the Jupiler Pro League side, in Belgium, since the summer, and has enjoyed a successful spell, playing 26 games and registering 7 goals. The Nigerian striker has claimed that there is a chance that he could extend his stay in Belgium.

Another goal for Taiwo Awoniyi. Quietly #LFC's best loanee this season. 👌 https://t.co/T14FJwHXM0 — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) February 25, 2018

“That’ll get sorted between the two clubs and myself when the time comes, but it’s clear that Mouscron are giving me an opportunity to play a lot, which is essential for my development”. He told Le Soir in a recent interview.





Awoniyi recently turned out an impressive performance, scoring a brace and registering an assist in a 4-3 loss against Standard Liege, and while he was happy with his own performance, the striker's thoughts were on the team.

“I can be credited with a good performance, and I got many positive messages, but I couldn’t be satisfied with a defeat. For me, the collective is more important than the individual." He said.

“My performances are the fruit of my work, determined, necessary, but nothing would be possible without the help of God”.

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi (20) wants to play for Nigeria at Russia 2018.

Taiwo Awoniyi so far at Royal Excel Mouscron:



Games started: 27

Goals: 7

Assists: 6 pic.twitter.com/QRdczKefXM — Football Naija (@Football_Naija) February 23, 2018

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015, but has spent all of his Anfield career out on loan to clubs in Germany, the Netherlands and now Belgium.

It is unknown if the player could play in the Premier League, due to the club having difficulties in securing a work permit for him. The way to overcome the problem would be for the player to be capped at international level, he has 6 caps for Nigeria's U23 team, and will be looking to impress the Super Eagles boss Salisu Yusuf with more impressive performances in the coming months.