Swansea Outcast Montero Completes Bizarre 'Sub-Loan' Move to Emelec After Getafe Nightmare

Jefferson Montero has ended his Getafe loan nightmare and sealed a loan move back to his Ecuadorian homeland with Emelec.

The Swansea City player will join his former club on loan until the end of the season, according to the Swans' official website, if he gains international clearance to do so following the opening of the transfer window in his home country.

Montero had been sent out to La Liga with Getafe for the season after he had fallen out of favour at the Liberty Stadium.

However, his dismal time in Spain's top flight was brought to a premature end after the 28-year-old only featured in four matches - a total of 54 minutes from a quartet of brief substitute appearances being all he could muster.

That has allowed Montero to depart and move back to Ecuador but, bafflingly, the winger will remain on Getafe's books until the 2017/18 campaign is over, when he will head back to south Wales.

The deal is known as a 'sub loan' and allow Montero to rejoin Emelec as he has not played for Swansea this season - a factor which would have prevented him from playing for Emelec due to FIFA's rule of not allowing players to feature for more than two clubs per season.

In quotes attributed to Montero in the Sun, the forward had explained why he had decided to cut short his stay with Getafe and earn regular game time with Emelec.

He said: "We had some talks with [coach Jose] Bordalais, as it is best to leave. I came to Spain to play and I could not do it. Luckily Getafe is doing very well.

"It seems that some conversations have been leaked. On Monday it will be important so that we can define everything.

"I've talked with my family and everyone about returning. The president is making a great effort."

Montero has turned out 72 times for Swansea since he completed a £4.5m switch from Mexican club Monarcas in July 2014, bagging two goals and 11 assists in that time.

