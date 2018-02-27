West Ham Involved in Chase for Inter Defender as Moyes Looks to Address Defensive Frailties

Premier League strugglers West Ham are reportedly chasing Inter and Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo in an effort to shore up their back line for next season.

The Hammers have conceded an alarming 50 goals in the top flight so far this season, with only Stoke City letting in more (54). And management is obviously very concerned with the way the team has allowed opponents to breach their walls on such a regular basis.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

While current boss David Moyes isn't assured of being with the club until the end of the season as contract talks have been put off until the summer, the manager could already be drafting plans for the upcoming campaign.

According to FC Inter News, the Londoners have joined the race for the Japanese star, who is now on loan in Turkey with Galatasaray.

Nagatomo appeared as a starter just nine times during Inter's opening 22 fixtures in Serie A ahead of a loan move on Transfer Deadline Day last month. But the 31-year-old has started every game for the Turkish side since his move.

And with the Nerazzurri looking to sell players over the summer in order to comply with FFP rules, it is understood that the defender will be available for a permanent transfer.

Nagatomo, known for his no-nonsense approach to defending, has made 101 appearances for his home nation and should be heavily involved in their World Cup campaign during the summer.

The Irons, meanwhile, would really do well to land the Japanese centre-back. However, they could be facing a bit of competition from Galatasaray, who may want to keep him if he performs up t during his loan spell, while English side Watford are thought to be interested as well.