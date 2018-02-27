West Ham Set to Lose Under-23 Goalkeeper Following Trial at Championship Club

Premier League side West Ham look set to be losing 18-year-old academy goalkeeper Rihards Matrevics following a recent trial with Championship side Birmingham City.
The Latvian goalkeeper appeared in goal for Birmingham's Under-23 side on Monday for their game against Huddersfield's Under-23 side, going on to lose 2-1 to the Terriers' development side.
16' #htafc U23 0-0 #bcfc U23: A misplaced pass gives Huddersfield a chance but Richards Matrevics saves (SC)— HTAFC Academy (@htafcacademy) February 26, 2018
Matrevics' signed for the Hammers in 2015, with the 6ft 7" goalkeeper making his debut for the youth team this season, although a solitary appearance has meant he has had to settle for game time with the Under-18's instead.
His contract, however, is up in the summer and looks like Matrevics is wasting no time looking for a new club should he part ways with the club this summer.
The Latvian goalkeeper even spoke to the club's official website recently to discuss his time with the Under-18's this season, hoping he can finish the season strongly with them.
ACADEMY: Latvia U17 goalkeeper Rihards Matrevics has signed a scholarship with #WHUFC http://t.co/rSWTnO7YTE #COYI pic.twitter.com/eTq68BXvXY— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 3, 2015
He said: "I want to help get the Under-18's higher up the table and break the spell of bad results. I’m hopeful some good performances might get me another chance in the Under-23's as well.
"The club has helped me improve a lot over the last three years. This season has been a test for our character but I’m hopeful we can finish the year strong."