Ander Herrera Admits He's 'Making Steps' to Man Utd Return in Social Media Post

Manchester United midfielder Ander Hererra has revealed that he is "making steps" towards returning to match action in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

The Spaniard limped out of United's Champions League draw with Sevilla last week, but appears hopeful of returning to first team involvement sooner rather than later.

So sad for not being able to help my team in the next few weeks. I will give my best to be fit as soon as possible. Thanks for your support messages 🔴 pic.twitter.com/OQ9kihqKTU — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) February 24, 2018

Speaking about the injury to Herrera, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying: "Ander is out, I don't know the final diagnosis but I know he is out for a few weeks.

"I don't know how to say 'few', two, three, four, five or six, I don't know, but for a few weeks for sure."

Despite the lack of clarity over Herrera's return date, the Spaniard is expected to be absent for the Premier League clash with Liverpool a week on Saturday, as well as the return leg against Sevilla three days later.

Ander Herrera has some positive news about his recovery #mufc https://t.co/GKbtHBLzb2 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) February 28, 2018

Herrera has made 30 appearances in all competitions for United this season, scoring once in the 4-0 win over League Two Yeovil Town in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

The midfielder is one of several United players currently sidelined through injury, with Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all also currently unavailable.