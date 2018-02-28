Arsenal Loanee Joel Campbell Is Seeking to End His Time at the Club This Summer

Arsenal's on loan star Joel Campbell is seeking to leave the club permanently in the summer.

Campbell has been with the Gunners since 2011, but has made only 40 appearances for the club since, scoring four times. In that time, he has been on loan to five clubs, which includes: Lorient, Real Betis, Olympiacos, Villarreal and Sporting CP.





He is currently in his second loan spell at Real Betis. But the 25-year-old has been heavily impacted by injuries for most of the season so far, which has limited him to just four appearances for the Spanish side this campaign, scoring one goal. His last appearance came at the end of October, in a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol.





The Costa Rican international is contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2019, but Campbell has revealed that he is happy at Real Betis and would like to stay at the La Liga side for 'many years'.

Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

According to Radio Seville via the Daily Star, the forward said: "I have not played for a long time and I must go step by step, to keep working hard and not to become frustrated. My Idea is to stay here for many years but those decisions are not mine.

"I have been lucky enough to enjoy lots of different clubs and leagues but I like it here. We want to remain as high as possible in the table and aim for a European spot - we are a great club who deserve to be at that level.





"We must keep working with the coach's philosophy and aim to keep improving, but I believe we are on the right path."





Real Betis are currently eighth in La Liga as they prepare to host Real Sociedad on Thursday.