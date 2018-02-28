Arsene Wenger Dismisses Talks Over Future & Claims He Is 'Amazed' at Constant Rumours

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has once again rejected the opportunity to talk to the media about his future in north London.





The Frenchman has found his position in charge of the club come under scrutiny - seemingly from everyone except the Arsenal hierarchy - following their dismal 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabo Cup final.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Gunners are now preparing to take City on once again this Thursday in the Premier League, with Arsenal's faint hopes of securing a top-four finish this season under serious threat.





Speaking ahead of the match, Wenger said that he was only focused on their upcoming fixture and dismissed the chance to talk about his future at the club.





"My position is my position. Honestly, that's the last worry I have at the moment. My worry is to focus to get the team ready for tomorrow," Wenger told a press conference - quoted by ESPN.

By far my favourite line from Wenger’s press conference: “I don’t ask you if your position is reviewed at the end of the season.” — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) February 28, 2018

When the veteran manager was pressed further over his future at the Emirates, Wenger hit back at reporters and claimed that he had "turned the whole world down" to continue his long stay at Arsenal.





"If you need clarity, I can repeat exactly the same answer... I'm here for 21 years," he added. "I turned the whole world down to respect my contract. So I'm just amazed that I have always to answer the same question."