Carlo Ancelotti Eyes Return to Premier League Management With Arsenal Amid Wenger Rumours

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing a return to Premier League management in the summer.

Ancelotti has reportedly told friends that he wants to go back to the Premier League, with the Daily Star revealing that Arsenal is the Italian's preferred destination.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Arsenal could be a perfect fit for Ancelotti, who is unemployed since leaving Bayern Munich in September. The 58-year-old is a highly experienced manager who could bring fresh ideas to the Emirates

Fresh ideas are exactly what Arsenal fans are crying out for. Pressure is mounting on Arsene Wenger, following his side's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Despite giving no clear indications that they are planning to sack Wenger, the Daily Star also claim that the Arsenal board have made an enquiry about former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

However, the Spaniard is said to have rejected them, as he favours a move to Chelsea in the summer.

Roman will have to shell out to get the ex-Barca man.. https://t.co/eSt3RZQBg5 — 90min (@90min_Football) February 28, 2018

On Tuesday night, Lois Langton, chair of the Arsenal Independent Supporters’ Association - welcomed the prospect of Ancelotti taking over, explaining why Ancelotti is the 'stand-out candidate' to take over from Wenger.

“I think that many supporters would say, if asked, that Ancelotti would be the stand-out candidate in the event that the current manager steps down,” she said.

“He has the status, nous, expertise and experience of the Premier League and you would like to think would bring with him the defensive and tactical acumen that would address some of our long identified problems.

“What we witnessed at Wembley was the culmination of years of arrogance and stubbornness.

“The solution is blindingly obvious and it is painful to watch what is happening to our wonderful club.

“For the sake of our football club, the board must grasp the nettle. Nobody is denying what he (Wenger) has achieved for the club but that cannot be used as a self-serving justification to prevent change.”