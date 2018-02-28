Carvalhal Reveals 'Carlos Had a Dream' Stitched on Jacket as Swansea Reach FA Cup Quarters

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal has revealed he has the words 'Carlos had a dream' embroidered onto the pocket on the inside of his jacket after his Swansea side reached the FA Cup Quarter Finals for the first time since 1964.

The stitched words are to remind the Portuguese coach to never forget his ambitions and the good omen certainly did the trick on Tuesday evening.

Swansea breezed past Sheffield Wednesday in their FA Cup Fifth Round Replay after goals from Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer sealed a 2-0 victory.

Speaking to the club website, Carvalhal opened up his jacket and said: "I have ‘Carlos had a dream’ written here in my jacket. All of us have dreams – the people who don’t have dreams are not happy people I think."

He continued: "I am very happy and very proud of my players. I was born in 1965. The club didn’t do better than this in the cup since 1964, so it’s been a long, long time. I am happy we have achieved this. Now we will play either Rochdale or Tottenham at home and we could go to Wembley, so we are in a very good position."





Carvalhal admitted that Premier League saferty is still the ultimate goal for the Swans this season despite getting one over his old club meaning he is now one game away from a date with Wembley.

"The main competition for us is the Premier League, but we will have a week to prepare for the quarter-final, which is important, and we are near (to the end of the competition) now," the Swans boss said. “We have 90 minutes to try to get Wembley so let’s see what happens."





"Sheffield Wednesday created problems for us in the first game and also tonight but I thought we had more opportunities in this game. We needed a bit more intensity and a bit more speed in the second half, and that’s why we put Jordan [Ayew] and Martin Olsson on at half-time.

"We felt after a couple of minutes that we could score and we did that. Sheffield Wednesday reacted well. They put three attackers on and played some long balls, but we defended very well. Then we got the second goal because they were opening up some spaces and after that we closed the doors and the windows to finish the game."