Chelsea Pair Revealed to Be the 2nd Most Deadly Assist-to-Scorer Combo in Europe This Season

Chelsea pair Alvaro Morata and Cesar Azpilicueta are the second deadliest assist-to-goalscorer contributors in all of Europe's top five leagues so far this season, and the no.1 in the Premier League.

The Spanish stars have combined for six goals as things stand, with the defender setting his compatriot up on all six occasions.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

No other two players have linked up as well in the top flight this term, which is really something given Morata's goal drought. The former Real Madrid forward hasn't scored since December 12, leaving him without a goal in his last 10 appearances.

Yet no other Premier League duo have managed to knock him and his Chelsea teammate off the top of the said category despite the slump.

They are in danger of same, though, with Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero linking up for five, and in fourth place on the list (compiled by WhoScored.com's Ben McAleer).

.@BenMcAleer1 takes a closer look at the most prolfic assist-to-goalscorer combinations in Europe's top 5 leagues this season https://t.co/GbPfZnMFwK — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 28, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Chelsea & Man Utd Handed Transfer Blow as Polish Striker 'Opens Talks' With Real Madrid)

Paris Saint-Germain attackers Neymar and Edinson Cavani lead overall with seven, while Sampdoria pair Gaston Ramirez and Fabio Quagliarella are tied with Morata and Azpilicueta on six.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have combined for five at Barcelona. And Bayern teammates Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski are also on five.

Switching focus back to the Premier League, though, there's also Riyad Mahrez to Jamie Vardy, Dele Alli to Harry Kane and Sadio Mane to Mohamed Salah, with all three player combinations putting four assists and goals together.