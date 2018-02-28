Crystal Palace Handed Defensive Boost as Martin Kelly Makes Return Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly has returned to first-team training ahead of the Eagles game with Manchester United on Saturday.

The former Liverpool defender picked up a hamstring injury Palace’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, but according to The Evening Standard, he has since recovered and was able to participate in training ahead of Man Utd’s visit to Selhurst Park at the weekend.

The English defender’s return will provide respite from the list of injuries that Roy Hodgson currently has to deal with. The former England manager will be hoping that Kelly will be fit to play in the crucial encounter against Mourinho’s men, as they look to separate the gap between themselves and the bottom three in the Premier League table.

Hodgson has calmed the worries over James Tompkins injury fears, which means the Palace manager could be provided a much needed defensive boost ahead of Saturday’s match.

Mamadou Sakho is currently sidelined with a calf problem, Tompkins was substituted late on in the 1-0 defeat against Tottenham with suspected cramp, meanwhile, Jeffrey Schlupp is out due to a knee problem.

Scott Dann ruptured his cruciate ligament over the over the Christmas period and Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be ineligible to face his parent club Man Utd.

Better news for Palace: "Martin Kelly and Jeff Schlupp will be back in training next week, and Joel Ward isn't far away. Wilfried Zaha and Mamadou Sakho are working hard so they'll be back in a couple of weeks, too hopefully, and then we'll be stronger than we were today." #CPFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) February 25, 2018

The Eagle's injury problems aren't all in defence, as the likes of; skipper Jason Puncheon, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Connor Wickham, Bakary Sako and Wilfried Zaha are all out with subsequent injuries.

The return of Kelly could prove to be crucial, as Palace have only lost three times when the 27-year-old's been involved. The centre-back started his career at Liverpool where he made 62 first team appearances. He moved to Selhurst Park in 2014 for £2m. His last game for Palace against Newcastle was his 100th appearance for the Eagles since he joined the London club.