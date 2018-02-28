Eden Hazard Names Man City Superstar as One of Two Players He'd Love Chelsea to Sign

Eden Hazard has revealed that he would like to see his international teammates Kevin De Bruyne and Radja Nainggolan join him at Chelsea.

Speaking to COPA90 at a Nike event, the 27-year-old said that De Bruyne - a player who spent two years on the books at Stamford Bridge - would be the perfect addition to the Blues' squad.

However, after presenter David Vujanic compared re-signing De Bruyne to taking back an ex-girlfriend, the Chelsea winger quickly changed his answer and opted instead to go for Roma's Nainggolan.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

Although the former LOSC Lille forward may have only been talking hypothetically about his desire to see Nainggolan at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have been rumoured with the powerful midfielder before.

Back in October, Antonio Conte confirmed that Chelsea had already seen an offer rebuffed by the Giallorossi in their attempts to sign the 29-year-old midfielder.

"If money were my only motivation, I would have changed clubs many times and my salary would have grown, but my first priority is to live well. You need to live well and be happy playing where you are and I have both of those things here." ~ Radja Nainggolan, @OfficialASRoma — Meran (@meran2k) February 28, 2018

"In the past, we tried to buy him but now Nainggolan is Roma’s player,’ Conte admitted - quoted by the Metro. "I have great respect for him, great respect for Roma and great respect for my players.





"It’s not right to speak about him. He’s a really good player, for me one of the best midfielders, but he’s an opponent."