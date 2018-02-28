Ex-Manchester United Legend Delivers His Verdict on Why Sanchez Is Yet to Impress for the Red Devils

With just one goal in seven appearances for Manchester United since his January move from Arsenal, it's fair to say that Chilean star Alexis Sanchez is yet to set the world alight at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old is still finding his feet at the club, and former winger and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes that part of the reason that Sanchez is struggling is because his team-mates are still not on the same wavelength as the player.

As reported by the Express, Giggs, who represented United a total of 672 times in his playing career, said: “He's a top player. What's he scored? One goal so far. So I'm sure he'd want to do better than that."

“I think he's done okay. His team-mates are still trying to find out what he likes, what he doesn't like, the dynamics of the team. Sometimes it fits straight away, sometimes it takes a bit of time.

“I don't think anyone should be worried about Alexis Sanchez, he's a top, top player."

Some United fans are beginning to turn on Sanchez, and are of the opinion that he unbalances the team and stunts the development of young talent such as Marcus Rashford. However, it is worth remembering that Sanchez failed to score in his first four games for Arsenal, yet went on to be a huge success for the club.

Unpopular (but correct) opinion: The signing of Alexis Sanchez has completely unbalanced this United team. — John Ashton (@thedoveman1982) February 21, 2018

United face Crystal Palace in the league this weekend before two huge home games against first Liverpool and then the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Sevilla. A good performance in both those games from Sanchez could go some way towards winning over the Old Trafford faithful.