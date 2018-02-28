Former Barcelona & Spain Forward Quini Dies Aged 68 After Heart Attack

Former Barcelona and Spain striker Quini has died at the age of 68 after a heart attack close to his home in Gijon.

Another of his former clubs, Sporting Gijon, said that he collapsed while walking near his house.

Quini is remembered as one of the best forwards in Spain's history, scoring 231 league goals in 443 games for Sporting Gijon.

Enrique Castro 'Quini' dies (1949-2018), a player and legend of our Club. The Camp Nou will never forget your legacy. RIP pic.twitter.com/BO3XiebuUB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 27, 2018

He also scored 54 times in 100 appearances for Barcelona and earned 35 caps for Spain, playing at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

Quini won the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga's top scorer five times between 1974 and 1982, a record better than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.





The most famous incident of his career came in 1981, when he was kidnapped at gunpoint after Barcelona's 6-0 victory against Hercules.

📌 Con profundo pesar damos cuenta del fallecimiento de nuestro querido Quini. DEP



👉 https://t.co/4ywg7jsNBf pic.twitter.com/uKgIjYi4J2 — Real Sporting (@RealSporting) February 27, 2018

He spent 25 days in captivity before being released unharmed and went on to finish as the division's top scorer.





Quini also survived throat cancer after undergoing surgery in 2008.





An influx of tributes came from across Spain after news of his death was confirmed.

Hasta siempre Quini A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Feb 27, 2018 at 2:53pm PST

A statement from Barcelona read: "Enrique Castro 'Quini' dies (1949-2018), player and legend of our Club. The Camp Nou will never forget your legacy, RIP."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, meanwhile, wrote: "Dismayed by the death of Quini, an extraordinary player and an incredible person who won a privileged place in the hearts of the Barça players and the world of football. Our heartfelt condolences to your family and friends."

Dismayed by the death of Quini, an extraordinary player and an incredible person who won a privileged place in the hearts of the Barça players and the world of football. Our heartfelt condolences to your family and friends pic.twitter.com/G5CrCOrvcc — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) February 27, 2018

And ex-Barcelona striker David Villa said: "The team in heaven needed someone who could score goals. They've taken the very best up there."





A number of Barcelona's current squad posted tributes on social media, including Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique.