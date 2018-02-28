Man City's Raheem Sterling Told to Wait Until End of the Season for Contract Renewal Talks

Raheem Sterling has been informed by Manchester City that he must wait until the end of the season to begin contract talks, according to the Sun.

The 23-year-old has excelled for the Premier League leaders so far this season and is reportedly seeking a pay rise.

Sterling has three years remaining on his current contract, believed to be worth £180,000-a-week. But he wants his salary to be brought level with the club's highest earner, Kevin De Bruyne, who is on £280,000-a-week.

Based on their own formula (goals scored + minutes per goal + shot conversion ratio + point won with goals + big chances converted ratio - big chances missed), the Daily Mail has ranked Raheem Sterling as the deadliest player in the Premier League this season. pic.twitter.com/nZ5XwD6pKE — City Watch (@City_Watch) February 18, 2018

The Belgian midfielder signed a new contract in late January, shortly after David Silva had also extended his stay at the club.

City, however, are not willing to begin negotiations with Sterling until the end of the season.

An Etihad source told the Sun: “Raheem will have to wait until the end of the season for talks over a new contract.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“His camp is a bit miffed something hasn’t been put forward yet after it was hinted at last year.

“With other players getting contracts, he wants to get the ball rolling. The club will not be rushed and are relaxed.

“The club want to make sure all their young talents are out of bounds to suitors and Raheem is one of them.”

Sterling has scored 20 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions so far this season, benefiting from the coaching of Pep Guardiola since the Catalan's arrival in 2016.