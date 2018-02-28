Man Utd Midfielder Nemanja Matic Has Street Named After Him in Serbia

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has been immortalised in his home land by having a street named after him, the Sun have reported.

The Serbian international is revered in the country given his success in the Premier League and performances for the national team.

Matic spent a year with Jedinstvo Ub, in the town of Ub, as a teenager and has since paid for them to build a new stadium and an artificial pitch.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Now he has been honoured by the town of his birth for his generosity.





“Naming a street is the least we can do for Nemanja," said town mayor Darko Grisic. "It is a sign of gratitude for the many things he has done for this region.





“We thought of renaming a road in the centre after him but then residents would have needed to change their documents. So we decided to name a newly built road after him. It will be near the council buildings.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Matic has established himself as one of the Premier League's most consistent midfielders in recent seasons.

The 29-year-old left Chelsea for United last summer, and Blues boss Antonio Conte admitted last week that he regretted his exit.

"About this player I can talk only really well because he played with us last season," said Conte. "I think he was one of the key players in winning the title. Now Matic, unfortunately, is playing for Manchester United. I wish for him the best."