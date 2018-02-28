Man Utd Scout Spain International Defender Amid Interest From Real Madrid & Barcelona

Manchester United are believed to be monitoring the future of Real Sociedad full-back Álvaro Odriozola, who is valued at £18m, after an outstanding breakout season in San Sebastián.





The 22-year-old has played a vital role in keeping Erreala clear of the relegation places in the La Liga table and has already made 31 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and claiming four assists.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are understood to be keeping an eye on the young defender and it is no surprise given the likes of Dani Ceballos, André Gomes and Theo Hernández have all left their clubs to move to the Santiago Bernabéu or Camp Nou in recent years.





However, Odriozola has also been attracting interest from the Premier League and according to a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United sent their scouts to watch the youngster in a recent Europa League clash against RB Salzburg - where a second-half penalty from Valon Berisha dumped Sociedad out of the competition.

Three Lions Grow Concerned as Marcus Rashford Struggles for Man Utd Game Time @ben_crtr https://t.co/MbyEtql40a — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) February 28, 2018

(You may also like Man Utd Set to Lose Marouane Fellaini as Jose Mourinho Grows Angry With Club's Contract Negotiations)





The young defender, who predominantly plays as a right-back, has shown impressive quality going forward this season and although many could deem Odriozola too raw for a move to Manchester United, the Red Devils want to strengthen due to the ageing Antonio Valencia and uncertainty surrounding Matteo Darmian's future at Old Trafford.