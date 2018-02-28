Man Utd Set to Lose Marouane Fellaini as Jose Mourinho Grows Angry With Club's Contract Negotiations

Manchester United are preparing for the exit of Mourinho Fellaini as manager Jose Mourinho grows increasingly frustrated at the club's inability to tie down the futures of key players.





The Mirror have reported that Fellaini, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is expected to leave after no agreement was reached over a new deal.





And Mourinho is said to be angry at the lack of progress in talks with other players. The Daily Mail claim that both Anthony Martial and Marcos Rojo held talks with the club in December but are still waiting for a proposal.

Jose Mourinho angry as Manchester United stars Anthony Martial and Marcos Rojo told to wait for new deals https://t.co/hvKkWGpqoT pic.twitter.com/VZYOh5wHvi — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 27, 2018

The two players are also out of contract at the end of this campaign and Mourinho is said to be concerned at the lack of activity in negotiations.





The delay in talks is reportedly one of the reasons why Fellaini is expected to look elsewhere in the summer. The Belgian midfielder is said to have clubs in Italy, Spain and Turkey monitoring his situation.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

The long-term futures of Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Daley Blind also remain in doubt after United recently triggered the one-year extensions on their contracts until 2019 without agreeing new deals.

Martial and Rojo both reportedly earn around £70,000 a week and have asked for a pay rise.

But neither of their representatives has received an offer from the club’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward.







