Maradona or Messi: Spurs Boss Pochettino Weighs in on Greatest Ever Argentine Footballer Debate

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has decided to offer his two cents on the debate over Argentina's greatest ever play - Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona?

After raving about his own Mousa Dembele for his incredible displays in a Tottenham shirt in recent weeks; comparing the Belgian to the likes of Maradona, Jay Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho, the Spurs boss has gone on to claim that Maradona was better than Messi; which, in a way, hints at the Argentine rating Dembele over Messi...

Speaking to Italian radio station CRC, Pochettino gave a simple response to the question posed to him:

"Messi? Maradona first," He said, via Marca.

Next week sees Tottenham face Juventus at Wembley, as both teams hunt for a place in the Champions League quarter finals. While Spurs begin the tie with two away goals on aggregate, Pochettino is adamant they have no advantage after the 2-2 draw in the first leg:





"Juventus are a great team with great players," he said.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It's a very open tie.

"We have a lot of work still to do.

"The result from the first leg was excellent, but there is no favourite."

Two early goals from Gonzalo Higuain saw the Bianconeri take the lead at the Allianz Stadium earlier in February. However, goals from Spurs' Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen helped Tottenham bring the game level in Italy after a poor start to the match.

The Champions League isn't the only competition that Pochettino will be focused on, though. Spurs are only a game away from managing to get to the quarter finals of the FA Cup, and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table.