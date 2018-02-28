Marseille Defender Claims Neymar Is to Blame for Nasty Ankle Injury as Brazilian Faces Time Out

Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi is showing no sympathy for Neymar after the Brazilian suffered a nasty looking injury in PSG's game with Marseille.

The world's most expensive player appeared to roll his ankle following a challenge from Bouna Sarr and Amavi was quick to point the blame at Neymar himself.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

When speaking to RMC, he said: ''We played normally against Neymar. I found him looking for things [fouls]. I am just telling you what I saw on the pitch. He waited for us to press and then released the ball at the last minute.

''What did he expect? Personally, I do not know, I think he was looking for things though. He reaped a little of what he sows. Everybody knows that he has the talent, but he waited for us to press before releasing the ball.''





Neymar is quickly building a controversial reputation in Ligue 1, with his outrageous showboating attracting both criticism and applause. There is no doubt these fancy flicks will wind opponents up and increase the chance of him being fouled.

10 - Most frequently fouled players in this season's top five European leagues and Super Lig. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/1xIDLPcY3e — OptaCan (@OptaCan) February 27, 2018

Neymar is the most frequently fouled player in Europe's top five leagues and PSG fans now face an agonising wait for confirmation on the extent of the Brazilian's injury.

Reports were circulating that Neymar may have suffered from a broken metetarsal which would keep him out for around two months. However, his boss Unai Emery has since revealed that Neymar may still be fit for PSG's crucial second leg tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League.