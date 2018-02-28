Miguel Angel Moya Ends 4-Year Atletico Spell as Keeper Joins Real Sociedad on Free Transfer

Miguel Angel Moya has called time on his Atletico Madrid career after the goalkeeper agreed to join La Liga rivals Real Sociedad.



The shot stopper has departed Wanda Metropolitano on a free transfer after Atletico granted his desire to leave, and the news was broken by Los Rojiblancos' official site on Wednesday afternoon.

Moya has spent the past four seasons with Atleti but has found regular minutes hard to come by due to the emergence of Jan Oblak, who has kept goal for Diego Simeone's men for a number of seasons.

With that in mind, the 33-year-old has opted to head off for pastures new and Atletico thanked their keeper for his service since 2014.

A statement from the club said: "Our club and Real Sociedad have reached an agreement over the transfer of Miguel Ángel Moyá. After four years defending our badge, Moyá will live a new experience in San Sebastian playing for Real Sociedad.

"Ever since he arrived to our club, the Spaniard became a well-respected player in the dressing room. Moyá has always been a model professional and everyone at the club wishes him well for his time with Real Sociedad. This will always be your home, Miguel Ángel!"

Moya joined Atletico from Getafe in July 2014 for a fee worth in the region of £3m, and went on to make 67 appearances in all competitions for Simeone's men.

The goalie kept 33 clean sheets during his time with the Spanish giants, and lifted a Spanish Super Cup with them after Atletico beat fierce city rivals Real after a 2-1 aggregate victory in his first official starts.

Moya had found his game time this term restricted to six appearances in the Copa del Rey and one Europa League match - the latter seeing the former Valencia star play the full 90 minutes in the 4-1 away win over FC Copenhagen in Atleti's last-32 two-legged tie.

Moya could make his debut for Sociedad in their clash with Real Betis on 1st March.

