'My Family Is Happy in Rome': Radja Nainggolan Confirms That He Turned Down Chelsea to Stay at Roma

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has revealed that he rejected an offer from Chelsea because he is happy with life in Italy.

The Belgian international has often been at the centre of speculation over an exit, most recently linked with a move to China.

But he has insisted that he is content to stay in Rome due to the lifestyle and his relationship with the club.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"I could have gone to Chelsea and many other clubs, but starting something knew when you are 28, 29, in a new culture, another lifestyle, that's not for me," he told Belgium's Sport Voetbal Magazine. "I prefer to stay where I feel good.

"If money were my only motivation, I would have changed clubs many times and my salary would have grown, but my first priority is to live well.

"You need to live well and be happy playing where you are and I have both of those things here. Everything is perfect; my family is happy in Rome.

Radja Nainggolan's game by numbers vs. Udinese:



68 touches

49 (88%) passes completed

7 chances created

4 (100%) take-ons completed

2 shots

1 assist



Bossing the midfield. pic.twitter.com/slpngtGfxm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 17, 2018

"There are lots of good restaurants and it's a good place to go shopping. When friends or family come to visit, you can send them almost anywhere.

"I'm liked at the club and the supporters are behind me. I've given a lot on the field and I get a lot of respect for that.

"As a footballer, that's one of the best things you can get. I grew up in Antwerp, but I became a man in Italy. As things stand, I can see myself living in Rome in later life."