Neymar Facing World Cup Fitness Race as Father Confirms 2 Month Absence With Broken Toe

Neymar will face a race against time to be fit for this summer's World Cup in Russia after he was ruled out for up to two months with a broken metatarsal.

The Brazilian megastar picked up the injury in the 3-0 victory over Marseille in Ligue 1 last weekend, and hopes had been high that his problem would not set him back too long.

However, in quotes attributed to his father by ESPN, Neymar Sr. revealed that he expected his son to remain on the sidelines for at least six weeks - a period of time that would result in Neymar potentially missing the end of this term.

Neymar pai confirma na ESPN que o jogador ficará fora de ação "entre seis e oito semanas". — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) February 27, 2018

Furthermore, it would leave the forward battling hard to regain his full fitness ahead of appearing for Brazil at the international tournament in June and July.

Neymar Sr said: "PSG already know they will not have Neymar in the next few games, six weeks minimum, because this treatment will last six to eight weeks.

"That is already certain, regardless of surgery. What we can't do is something that may cause a fracture in the future."

FACT: Neymar will now have missed a game on 11th March for FOUR consecutive years:



❌ 14/15: Suspended

❌ 15/16: Suspended

❌ 16/17: Injury

❌ 17/18: Injury



...the same day as his sister's birthday. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kMP6biMZwP — SPORF (@Sporf) February 27, 2018

(You may also be interested in Neymar Expected to Miss UCL Clash With Real Madrid After Being Ruled Out for 3 Weeks)



Neymar's club boss, Paris Saint-German gaffer Unai Emery, had denied on Tuesday that the 25-year-old would require surgery to correct his fractured toe but that could be something PSG may need to look at.

But Neymar Sr - who also confirmed Neymar would not play against Real Madrid in next week's Champions League last-16 second leg tie - admitted that it would be the French giants who would decide if his son needed an operation to fix the issue.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

He added: "We are waiting on PSG to settle this, where [surgery] will happen, it is not up to Neymar to decide. It is not my decision, or his. I'm not a doctor, our family doesn't have any doctors.

"We have to wait on the club's decision, which they are waiting the right time to make, they are waiting the Brazilian national team doctor to arrive. Neymar will not decide this."

Brazil's head team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar is already on his way to the French capital to run the rule over Neymar before reporting back to head coach Tite about his predicament.

