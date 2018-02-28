PHOTO: Paul Pogba Takes a Breather From On-Field Issues & Shows Off New Haircut on Instagram

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has had yet another haircut to add to the 20-plus styles he has had in the last year and a half.

Pogba showed off his new hairstyle against Chelsea at the weekend, before postng pictures on Instagram earlier this week.

In the match at the weekend, Willian had put the Blues ahead, before Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard got themselves on the scoresheet to send Pogba and his teammates home delighted.

New hair style 🙅🏾‍♂️👌🏾 A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Feb 26, 2018 at 3:50am PST

The midfielder, well known for his love of bling and crazy hairstyles, showed off his new look on Instagram. His photo already has well over 1,000,000 likes and in excess of 12,000 comments.

Since rejoining Manchester United from Juventus in a world-record deal back in 2016, the French midfielder has rocked over 20 different hairstyles.

However, disappointingly for Manchester United fans, the £89m midfielder has had more hairstyles than goals during his second spell at Old Trafford.

Pogba has scored 12 goals in 76 appearances for the Red Devils, including just three in 25 games this season.

Having not scored since 18th November - in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United - and not registered an assist since 15th January, Pogba's poor run of form has Manchester United fans concerned over his future.

His poor form has led to rumours of a feud with United boss Jose Mourinho, and the 24-year-old has threatened to leave Old Trafford this summer if Mourinho remains at the club.



