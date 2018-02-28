Real Madrid Admit Defeat in Harry Kane Pursuit & Will Chase Bayern Munich Goalscorer Instead

Real Madrid have reportedly decided that pursuing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will be the best way to strengthen their squad this summer instead of Tottneham talisman Harry Kane.





At the age of just 24 and with 35 goals to his name already in 2017/18, giving him 129 in total in the last four seasons, Kane is widely tipped for superstardom in the very near future.

He outscored every player in the world in the 2017 calendar year, netting over 50 times for club and country, and The Independent claims that Real president Florentino Perez has become 'enamoured' with the English front-man.

Real are in the market to replace Karim Benzema this summer, but the newspaper suggests that the reigning European champions are actually looking to options other than Kane because of the difficulty of dealing with a Tottenham desperately unwilling to sell.

It emerged earlier this month that Lewandowski could be on the move from Bayern after four years in Bavaria. The player's new agent, Pini Zahavi, even said: "All the big clubs in Europe would like Robert. Real Madrid? This is my work and it is what I am starting to do now."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Lewandowski is due to turn 30 years of age in August and is a shorter term option than Kane, but the Poland captain is as fearsome a striker as they come, having scored over 240 goals in all competitions since he first moved to Germany ahead of the 2010/11 campaign.

Benzema, while a favourite of fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane, has struggled for goals in the last couple of years. The Frenchman has scored only eight times in total this season, while his tally for 2016/17 was a relatively disappointing 19, his lowest since 2009/10.