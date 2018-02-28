Sam Allardyce Everton Future Under Threat as Farhad Moshiri Draws Up Managerial Shortlist

Everton could be set for further managerial upheaval as Sam Allardyce's future comes under intense scrutiny ahead of the season's end.

The 63-year-old has overseen a slight upturn in fortunes at Goodison Park since his appointment in late November but, with six defeats in the last nine matches, patience is running out among the Toffees' faithful.

The Telegraph has now claimed that majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is weighing up the possibility of replacing Allardyce in L4, while director of football Steve Walsh's position is also up for debate after a number of less-than-impressive transfers.

Allardyce spoke upon his arrival that his time at the club would be determined by results and how much his brand of football can entertain Goodison's home crowd.

With supporters giving 'Big Sam' grief both on social media and in the stands over his boring football tactics and criticism of his players, however, Moshiri has a decision to make over the ex-England boss' time on Merseyside.

Allardyce was handed an 18-month contract when he took over from the sacked Ronald Koeman after the Dutchman's dismissal in October, but his appointment has not been welcomed as much as he would have hoped.

Sam Allardyce on his and Evertons future: "I'd like to stay here but I think the fans need to manage their expectations. It's not the 80s. This is a mid-table team, at best. Survival is key and I've got a proven track record. Mr Moshiri is in agreement".



Fucking hell! — JP Schmidt (@badwool9) February 25, 2018

Allardyce caused ire among Evertonians last weekend when he insisted that his stars were not giving him 'value for money' and claimed it wasn't his fault if his players couldn't pass to each other as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Watford.

The club's failure to turn their away form around has also caused much consternation on the stands, and an apparent shortlist is now been drawn up about possible replacements.



Paulo Fonseca and beautiful football tactics when they arrive at USM Finch Farm this summer. pic.twitter.com/xykBJ6oo2l — Everton Fans Corner (@EFCFansCorner_) February 24, 2018

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca is still a firm favourite of Moshiri's to take up the reins if he elects to sack Allardyce, while bold moves for Diego Simeone and Luis Enrique are also being mooted.

Everton have shelled out around £200m in the past two transfer windows but, Jordan Pickford aside, not one of their new big-money signings has worked out.

If Allardyce is shown the exit door, the Blues will be searching for their fifth boss in two years - a far cry from what things used to be like for the Toffees.

