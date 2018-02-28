Sarri-ball: Spurs Boss Reveals Which Team He Believes Play the 'Most Beautiful Football' in Europe

February 28, 2018

Napoli have been described as the 'most beautiful football team in Europe' by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spurs gaffer spoke to Radio CRC (h/t football Italia) about Maurizio Sarri's table topping Serie A side, and offered his verdict on the type of football they play.

The Stadio San Paolo based side are on course to end Juventus' dominance of Italy's top flight as they lead the way by four points - I Bianconeri lying in second place - with 12 league games to go.

Pochettino stated his belief that Napoli's title chase is down to the football that Sarri employs from his charges, before going on to tip his own team to beat Juve in their Champions League last-16 tie.

He said: “Napoli can win the Scudetto. Maurizio Sarri’s side play the most beautiful football in Europe and whenever I get the chance, I always like to watch the Azzurri games.


“They will fight to the end with Juventus for the Scudetto. I have no need to give Sarri advice on how to deal with Juve, as he is already one of the best coaches in the world.

“Sarri is Sarri and Pep Guardiola is Guardiola, they both have their own style that they try to improve day after day.

“We got a good result in Turin, but qualification is still wide open. We must work hard to earn our place in the quarter-finals.”

Napoli thumped Cagliari 5-0 on Monday night to stretch their lead over Juventus back to four points, and a player who was key to that result was Spaniard Jose Callejon.

Pochettino added that he had watched the 31-year-old forward for some time and liked the style of football he played, before going on to jokingly add that he could one day become Napoli manager.

He said: “I’ve been watching Callejon since his time in Spain and I feel very fond of him because I was his coach at Espanyol.

“Could I be the future Coach of Napoli? I’d have to ask permission from Diego Maradona first!”

