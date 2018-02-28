Shortlisted: Italian Official Names Conte as One of 3 Candidates to Take Over Azzurri National Team

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is one of three coaches who could fill in the vacant spot in the Italy manager's chair in a few months.

Italian federation vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has confirmed that either the Blues manager, Roberto Mancini or Luigi Di Biagio will be named Italy manager in June, also ruling everyone else out.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"We plan on appointing the new coach by June. Conte, Mancini or Di Biagio? These are the names, and it won't be anyone else," Costacurta told reporters at Italy's training camp outside Florence (H/T L'Equipe).

Conte, who has endured a less-than-accommodating second season at Stamford Bridge, despite winning the Premier League title less than a year ago, could leave his current position as Blues boss if Roman Abramovich so decides.

Antonio Conte serait le choix numéro 1 pour reprendre en main la sélection italienne, selon Alessandro Costacurta https://t.co/04pE9ieA2A pic.twitter.com/71a0wxdYnz — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) February 27, 2018

If the Londoners finish outside of the top four this term, his departure will be a real possibility. Fortunately, though, he could have his old job waiting for him, something which would also save Chelsea money if they cut him loose with a year still left on his contract.

Costacurta, who seemed to suggest that Conte was the favourite for the job earlier this week, also sought to clarify his previous statement by claiming that he only meant that the Chelsea coach has the right experience and characteristics for the post.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"I never said I preferred Conte," he added. "I only said that having already worked with the national team, he has the right characteristics.

"Given we don't have any outstanding talents at the moment, we need a very good coach, and the names I've mentioned are good coaches."