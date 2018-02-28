Tottenham Legend Confident Harry Kane Will Stay at Spurs Despite Summer Exit Rumours

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham believes Spurs should not have too many problems convincing star forward Harry Kane to stay at the club and sign a new contract at the end of the season.

Speaking to the Mail, as reported by thisisfutbol.com, Sheringham said that as long as the right conditions are provided, Kane will not need much persuading to remain in north London.

“It is like he is saying to himself at the end of every season, 'Where do I go from here? How can I get better?' He keeps on improving. That is tough to do when you are as high up the ladder as he is," Sheringham said.

Harry Kane has now equalled his best ever goal tally in a single season in all competitions (35), which he set last year.



It's February. 😳 pic.twitter.com/0oiddIsnER — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 25, 2018

“If he was up for sale, he could go anywhere, no problem. And that is why Tottenham need to keep him. They need to win something this year, they need to keep him happy, pay him more money so he is on a parallel with other top players.

“You probably wouldn’t have to break the bank to keep him. He is a happy man, a contented man, and the club are on the way up. As long as that continues I am sure he will be happy.”

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Sheringham scored a total of 124 goals for Spurs in two separate spells for the club between 1992-1997 and 2001-2003, a figure which Kane overtook this season, with the England forward now on 134 goals in all competitions for Tottenham.

Kane is likely to be rested when Spurs take on Rochdale in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, but will likely return for their clash against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday.